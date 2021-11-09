All the Ways Emily Ratajkowski Gets Brutally Real in Her New Book, My Body

Emily Ratajkowski is aware that much of her fame is inextricably tied to her looks.
And in her new book, My Body, on sale Nov. 9, the model-actress-activist who parlayed playing an object of desire in a music video into more multifaceted stardom has shared what it's really like being so rewarded—and, on the flip side, fetishized, bullied and demeaned—for one's outward characteristics in the age of digital celebrity.
"I knew that a lot of people would roll their eyes at the title and think like, Oh, Emily Ratajkowski, wrote a book called My Body. Like whatever," she told Vanity Fair in an October interview. "My name is sort of synonymous with an image of my body and the Instagrams and 'Blurred Lines' and whatever else. And I liked using the real associations that people have in a conceptual way so that it would inform the book once they started it. Thinking about their preconceived ideas about me and using that as a tool in the experience of reading it."
Ratajkowski tells her story in 11 essays tackling everything from the discomfort of having so much attention paid to her looks starting in early childhood to how, as a teen, she processed the very public unraveling of Britney Spears to her simultaneously positive and allegedly degrading experience starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video—also inarguably her breakout moment. And overall, the narrative is anchored by the chapter "Buying Myself Back," which details the complicated motivation behind the revealing selfies she's known for sharing and the battle to control her own image.
As the now 30-year-old mom of son Sly with producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard told author Lisa Taddeo for Elle about what prompted her to share so much in this book: "I want to get to the bottom of things. It's been the blessing and curse of my life."
