Will Four Divorces Scare Away a Possible Fifth Husband? See the Addicted to Marriage Sneak Peek

You know what they say: If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try and try again.
A bride-to-be has the man, the baby...and plenty of practice saying "I do." In an exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated series premiere of TLC's Addicted to Marriage, airing Tuesday, Nov. 16, fans are introduced to Amy, who has a secret.
While her life with boyfriend Geno may seem picture-perfect, Amy reveals to viewers that she's kept her past hidden from him. "Geno had all the qualities I was looking for," Amy explains in the clip. "As soon as we started dating, we moved in together within six months. We ended up getting pregnant within eight months. It was fast and furious."
She continued, "I am extremely, deeply in love with Geno. But you come out and tell someone, 'Hey, I've been married four times,' that's a huge red flag. So I didn't tell Geno because I was so nervous. I just feel that's a crazy thing to tell someone when you're first meeting, or honestly for me, a year, two years. Now it's been over three years into this relationship, and I still hadn't shared my past with him. I was lying to him."
So, did Amy work up the courage to admit to her four previous marriages?
Yes—but only after she and Geno packed up their life and relocated to her Idaho hometown with daughter Ronan. Geno, understandably, was not overjoyed to learn the truth about Amy's relationship history.
"When Amy told me about her multiple marriages, it was a blow," he admits. "I didn't know that when I moved to Idaho. I left my job as a firefighter, I left my family, I left my friends. You're supposed to be totally open with the one you're with so they have the opportunity to make an honest call."
Amy also suspects that Geno may be judging her for it: "This is the longest I've ever been with someone and haven't been asked, 'Will you marry me?'" she worries.
But Geno thinks there is no rush to their future together. "As far as me and Amy getting married, there's not a timeline in my eyes," Geno explains. "There might be a timeline in her heart and in her head, but truth is, it'll happen when the time is right."
Well, here's hoping that time is soon, because five is a lucky number...right?
Watch the full clip above to get more details on all the drama.
Addicted to Marriage premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.