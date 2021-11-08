Here's How Mama June Really Feels About Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's Boyfriend

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

Mother knows best?

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson went Instagram official with her boyfriend of almost nine months back in September, leaving some fans wondering if her mom, June "Mama June" Shannon, approved of the relationship.

Thankfully, we now have an answer. As the Mama June: Road to Redemption star revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 8, Alana's boyfriend—who, according to The Sun, is 20-year-old college student and fellow Georgia resident Dralin Carswell—is apparently "respectful" and "a good guy."

"They've been together almost a year, and they talked a little bit before that," Mama June shared following her and Alana's big reveal on The Masked Singer last week. "But um, I mean, he is respectful. He treats her good. He kind of helps out, you know, with the family whenever needed to be. I don't have a problem with him."

Some fans were surprised by Alana's since-deleted Instagram post of her and Dralin; namely due to the couple's four-year age difference. However, in Georgia, the legal age of consent is 16 years old.