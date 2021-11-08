Hailey Bieber Strips Down for Sexy Victoria's Secret Lingerie Shoot

Watch : Justin Bieber & Hailey Reveal BABY Plans

Hailey Bieber's latest shoot is the one.



The 24-year-old model is currently making waves as the latest member of Victoria's Secret's collective initiative, which partners a few celebs with the brand to create product collections, new associate programs and more. The lingerie brand's latest line limited-edition stretch-silk collection, and Hailey struck a pose in some of the lingerie's brand most stunning sets.



In one photo, the runway model is seen posing with her hands on her hips in a white satin two-piece set, featuring black lace trim, and complete with a matching robe. In another, Hailey shows a bit more of a wild side in a two-piece leopard lingerie set, complete with purple trim.



Along with the must-see photos featured on the website, Victoria's Secret also highlighted that Hailey's partnership with the brand extends far beyond the shoot.

"We are excited to announce model and advocate Hailey Bieber as our newest VS Collective Member," a statement on the company's home page read. "She will join an ever-growing group of trailblazing partners who share a common passion to drive positive change."