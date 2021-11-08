November 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Emma Roberts & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

November is here, which means the holidays are approaching. There's no better gift for your loved ones (or yourself) than a great book. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.

This month, we are reading picks from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, Stephen Curry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Camilla Parker Bowles, Jenna Bush Hager, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Summer House star Carl Radke, and Megan Rapinoe.