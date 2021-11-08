Kanye "Ye" West Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Vinetria at Basketball Game

What's going on with Kanye West and Vinetria?
That's the question fans were asking after the 44-year-old Grammy winner, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted with the 22-year-old model at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis over the weekend.
According to an Instagram post shared by @nonstopbucket, Ye and Vinetria sat courtside at the Target Center as they watched the game and supported the team from Donda Academy, a school Ye launched in California that honors his late mom. He sported a blue-and-brown jacket over a pair of black jeans, while she wore a black jacket over a matching shirt and leggings.
This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together. According to a screenshot shared by Entertainment Tonight, Vinetria also appeared to attend Ye's Sunday Services last week. It also isn't the first time Ye has sparked romance rumors since his split from Kim Kardashian. Over the summer, he was spotted with Irina Shayk. However, a source close to the model told E! News in August their connection was "never serious" and had "fizzled out."
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February after almost seven years of marriage. Still, he referred to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum as his wife during a recent Drink Champs interview, which Page Six reported Vinetria also attended. At one point he said, "My wife—cause she's still my wife—it aint no paperwork."
Although a source close to the Kim told E! News Ye is "still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out," the insider said "there's no chance for reconciliation at this point."
"Kim isn't surprised about Kanye's comments," the source continued. "She knows he has feelings and doesn't hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn't want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider. She tried for a long, long time but reached her breaking point. Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind, but she's not interested in getting back together."
Meanwhile, Kim has been seen hanging out with Pete Davidson. The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live cast member were spotted holding hands while riding a roller coaster at California's Knott's Scary Farm on Oct. 29. Afterward, a source close to Kim told E! News the two are just friends. However, they continue to fuel speculation with their outings, which also included a few dinners in New York last week.
"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious," another insider close to Kim told E! News. "Pete is quite the charmer, and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together, and she is really enjoying hanging out with him. Kim and Pete have chemistry but it's definitely casual."
Still, the source said Kim, who hosted SNL a month ago, "isn't looking to date anyone right now."
"She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun," the insider continued. "There is no pressure between them. Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that….Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."
E! News has reached out Ye's rep for comment but did not hear back. Vinetria's manager was also not available for comment.