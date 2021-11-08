How Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Really Feel About Those Mother-Daughter Comparisons

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

No big or little lies here: Reese Witherspoon is absolutely flattered when she's mistaken for her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

If you've seen the 22-year-old daughter of the Legally Blonde alum and ex Ryan Phillippe, then you'd know it's no secret that she looks exactly like her mom. And as The Morning Show star, who graced the cover of InStyle's December Issue, told Gayle King, she welcomes that particular case of mistaken identity.

"Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," Reese admitted. "I'm so proud of her." And as for how Ava feels about it? "She really rolls with it," the actress added. "I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

As Gayle jokingly pointed out, since Ava looks like—well, Reese—it could prove to be very easy, which led the actress to reveal that the two are actually in close contact with another star who could relate to the whole thing quite easily.