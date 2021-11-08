Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Pre-Flight PDA Will Make Your Heart Soar

Watch : Ben Affleck & J.Lo Show Off Their Love at "The Last Duel" Premiere

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love, the sky's the limit.

The 52-year-old singer and the 49-year-old actor were spotted packing on the PDA before she boarded a private plane out of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Lopez and Affleck were seen sharing multiple kisses and a long embrace before her departure. In one sweet snapshot, the actress was seen smiling from ear to ear as she hugged the Oscar winner and he planted a kiss on her forehead. Lopez wore her Coach x Jennifer Lopez Signature Shearling Coat over a turtleneck and pair of blue jeans for her travels and accessorized her look with matching Ugg boots, hoop earrings and a black handbag. Meanwhile, Affleck donned a black jacket over a blue shirt and pair of dark pants.

While the Hustlers star and the Argo alum's careers keep them busy, they always make time to see one another. "They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," a source told E! News last month. "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects but also making time to be together."