Proof Nicole Richie Has Already Given Sofia Richie’s Boyfriend Elliot Grainge Her Stamp of Approval

Sofia Richie's family is singing her boyfriend's praises.
The supermodel celebrated Elliot Grainge's birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, Nov 6. "You are everything to me.," the 23-year-old model wrote. "I love you, happy birthday babe."
In the comments of the PDA photo, Sofia's big sister Nicole Richie couldn't help but gush over the music executive. "Elliot," she wrote, "I love you more than you love Instacart."
Nicole's husband Joel Madden also penned a sweet comment under the photo writing, "My brother," followed by three red heart emojis.
Sofia and the Elliot, who began dating earlier this year, went Instagram official in July. And Nicole and Joel aren't the only members of the family who approve of Sofia's new love. A source told E! News that Lionel Richie "completely adores Elliot," and approves of the relationship.
"He thinks they are a perfect match," the insider shared. "And it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together."
Another source added that the pair are already thinking about taking the next steps in their relationship, noting "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to. They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."
The source continued, "They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama. She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."