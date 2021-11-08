Proof Nicole Richie Has Already Given Sofia Richie’s Boyfriend Elliot Grainge Her Stamp of Approval

Watch : Sofia Richie Talks Fashion and Date Nights

Sofia Richie's family is singing her boyfriend's praises.

The supermodel celebrated Elliot Grainge's birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, Nov 6. "You are everything to me.," the 23-year-old model wrote. "I love you, happy birthday babe."

In the comments of the PDA photo, Sofia's big sister Nicole Richie couldn't help but gush over the music executive. "Elliot," she wrote, "I love you more than you love Instacart."

Nicole's husband Joel Madden also penned a sweet comment under the photo writing, "My brother," followed by three red heart emojis.

Sofia and the Elliot, who began dating earlier this year, went Instagram official in July. And Nicole and Joel aren't the only members of the family who approve of Sofia's new love. A source told E! News that Lionel Richie "completely adores Elliot," and approves of the relationship.