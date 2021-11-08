Maria Shriver Defends Son-in-Law Chris Pratt Amid Internet Criticism: “Rise Above”

In August 2017, after eight years of marriage, Chris and Anna announced their split. Later that year, the Scary Movie star opened up about their son's health issues in her memoir, Unqualified.

"The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding," she wrote. "And there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled." Anna detailed that in the years following, although Jack grew healthier, he has slight vision and leg muscle issues.