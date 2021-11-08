Camila Cabello Debuts New Neck Tattoo in Tribute to "Mother Nature"

Watch : Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits

The back of Camila Cabello's neck will never be the same, but in a good way.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the 24-year-old "Never Be the Same" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram of the tattoo she got over the weekend. In her post's caption, Camila wrote that tattoo artist Kane Navasard's body art, located on the back of the star's neck, was inspired by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer's 2013 nonfiction book Braiding Sweetgrass.

Camila's message included a line attributed to the book that read, "The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos,' the word for home."

The Fifth Harmony star continued, "This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."