Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani by Attending Her "Brilliant" Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Ariana Grande enjoyed a sweet escape to Las Vegas to surprise Gwen Stefani as the No Doubt singer closed out her Las Vegas run.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Gwen performed the final concert in her Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in the glitzy Nevada city. The residency, which opened back in June 2018, comprised 57 shows and was initially supposed to end in May 2020 until the final eight performances were delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just finished show no. 57—that was a wrap, guys," Gwen told fans in footage she shared to her Instagram Story just after the concert ended. "I did a Vegas residency, and it is done. So I just wanted to say thank you so much to everybody that came out. It was absolutely so incredible, and I'm so grateful, and I love you guys."
On Sunday, Nov. 7, the 52-year-old "Sweet Escape" vocalist posted clips and images to her Instagram Story from the big night. This included video that Ariana, who attended the show on Saturday, had originally shared to her own Story.
"brilliant @gwenstefani congratulations on completing this incredible run love you so much," Ariana wrote to accompany footage of Gwen singing No Doubt's "Don't Speak."
Ariana also posted footage of Blake Shelton joining wife Gwen onstage to sing their 2020 duet, "Happy Anywhere." Ariana, who co-stars on The Voice with Blake, wrote, "that's my grandpa @blakeshelton i'm so f--in proud. i love this song and you both @gwenstefani."
For her part, Gwen appeared to be stunned that Ariana had attended. "ummmm @arianagrande u came to my show?! yay love u thank you," Gwen wrote on her repost of the 28-year-old "thank u, next" singer's footage.
Ariana also shared footage of Mao Kawakami, who was part of the star's Sweetner World Tour in 2019, dancing onstage to No Doubt's "Bathwater" during Gwen's Las Vegas show. Ariana offered her support for the dancer by writing, in part, "queens."
Additionally, Gwen posted footage to her own Instagram account of the tender duet with Blake, along with the caption, "@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx." She also included a heart emoji.
Among the other fans in attendance for the big show were John Legend, who is competing against Ari and Blake as a coach on this season of The Voice, and wife Chrissy Teigen, who shared concert footage to her Instagram Story as well.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)