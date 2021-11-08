Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani by Attending Her "Brilliant" Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Watch : Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Wants Him to Do WHAT?!

Ariana Grande enjoyed a sweet escape to Las Vegas to surprise Gwen Stefani as the No Doubt singer closed out her Las Vegas run.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Gwen performed the final concert in her Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in the glitzy Nevada city. The residency, which opened back in June 2018, comprised 57 shows and was initially supposed to end in May 2020 until the final eight performances were delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just finished show no. 57—that was a wrap, guys," Gwen told fans in footage she shared to her Instagram Story just after the concert ended. "I did a Vegas residency, and it is done. So I just wanted to say thank you so much to everybody that came out. It was absolutely so incredible, and I'm so grateful, and I love you guys."

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the 52-year-old "Sweet Escape" vocalist posted clips and images to her Instagram Story from the big night. This included video that Ariana, who attended the show on Saturday, had originally shared to her own Story.