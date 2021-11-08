This $20 Retinol Cream Has 20,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Now that you have that info, it's time to see what actual Amazon shoppers have to say.

"I'm a skin care junkie and always looking for the best out there—this is definitely one of the best! I've noticed a difference in my skin in just two weeks of using LilyAna Naturals and I couldn't be happier! My pores appear smaller and my skin is tighter and smoother. I highly recommend this product!"

"Let me first say I'm a vey picky retinol user. I usually use a high end organic product (aka: Origins) but thought I'd give this one a whirl given the reviews. I'm a tried and proven convert now. I love this product. It is so luxurious, and never causes burning, peeling or redness. Truthfully, I think this is best retinol cream I've ever used. This product changed the playing field. With one use, I could tell this was different. People at work even ask me what I'm doing to my skin. They tell me how super soft, supple and radiant it looks. I thought it was just me that noticed, but others have too."

"Excellent product in a sea of over the top creams for women. This is probably the only one I would recommend."

"The price was low, I was thinking it wasn't going to do much. I have purchased very expensive anti-aging cream that didn't come close to what this product did. Amazing! I am a 47-year-old woman and was not expecting a miracle. I found myself looking at my face before foundation and thinking that I really didn't need it. One happy camper!"

"I'm 55-years-old and I've been using this product for about six months. I bought it because I was tired of paying over $100 for department store products and figured it couldn't hurt to try something new. All I can say is that my skin looks great. It's tight, clear and has a healthy glow. I also love the fact that I don't have to be stingy with it due to it's affordability; I use it on my face and neck twice a day. The product is gentle and pure, so I haven't experienced any ill effects with it. I hope this review helps you to feel comfortable with purchasing this great, affordable product."

"I am blown away. I have been dealing with skin issues for a year. For the first time in my life, I was waking up with breakouts of small cystic acne, redness, dryness, and dullness. It came out of nowhere. I've tried so many different combos of serums, acids, peels, masks — you name it. Nothing seemed to work. I've been using this once a day at night with Cerave cleanser and moisturizer for a week, and the difference is remarkable. Barely any acne at all, the redness has gone down and my skin just looks better all around. I'm gonna keep using this as long as it continues to work for me. I can't believe how easy of a fix this was. Highly recommend."

