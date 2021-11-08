Travis Scott Sued Over "Predictable and Preventable" Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead

Watch : Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Astroworld Festival Tragedy

A lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott and several other organizers following the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival.

The musician, as well as the entertainment company Live Nation and organizers ScoreMore and ASM Global, are being sued by concertgoer Manuel Souza, who attended the Houston show on Friday, Nov. 5 that left eight people dead, including one as young as 14, and 25 people hospitalized, police previously confirmed.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Harris County District Court and obtained by E! News, the tragic event was "predictable and preventable."

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants would "ensure a safe, secure, and positive environment" for everyone in attendance, but that a "motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun."