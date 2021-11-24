Big Brother's Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

Dan Gheesling's household just welcomed a new member.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Big Brother star and his wife Chelsea Gheesling have welcomed their third child, Celine Jean Gheesling.

"Chelsea and I are both excited to welcome a third child to our family," Dan exclusively shared with E! News. "We didn't know the gender of the baby heading into the hospital. We are just happy to have another baby."

The couple's newest arrival makes Desmond, 5, and Miles, 3, older siblings. According to Dan, who runs a full-time daily Twitch broadcast, they are thrilled to become big brothers. "It will be exciting to see how they adapt to having an infant around the house," he said. "They're great kids so it will be fun to experience."

Dan and Chelsea, who is the founder of corporate gifting company Bundled, recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary.