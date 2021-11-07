Vin Diesel Pleads for Dwayne Johnson to Join Fast & Furious 10: "Fulfill Your Destiny"

Watch : Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Vin Diesel?

Vin Diesel isn't pumping the brakes on this request.

The Fast & Furious actor took to social media to issue a personal plea to his former co-star, Dwayne Johnson, and asked that he return to the franchise for the upcoming Fast and Furious 10.

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come," Vin began his Instagram caption on Sunday, Nov. 7. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

Vin, who said he wanted to "fulfill my promise" to the late Paul Walker, explained that he has set his sights on a new mission.

"I say this out of love... but you must show up," he called on Dwayne, "do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."