Bryan Greenberg Reveals the Sex of His and Jamie Chung's Newborn Twins

Bryan Greenberg has two mini-mes!
The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Nov. 7 to share an adorable update about his and Jamie Chung's twins, who they recently welcomed. Although the couple has kept details about their plans to start a family completely private, Bryan revealed the sex of his little ones.
"My boys will be ready for NYC," the actor captioned his since-deleted Instagram Story, per a screenshot captured by US Weekly.
In addition to his message, Bryan also posted a photo of two pairs of brown-colored Timberland boots.
Jamie also shared a heartwarming family moment on Instagram, in which she showed a candid photo of her loved ones meeting her and Bryan's twins.
"It's been really sweet to have both sets of grandparents meet the babies this week," she wrote on Sunday. The actress later posted the same Timberland boots and other cute pairs of shoes she received from DSW.
This marks the first time that either Jamie or Bryan has commented on the sex of their twins. The couple has yet to publicly disclose their babies' names and birth dates.
On Oct. 24, Bryan announced that he and Jamie were officially parents, writing on Instagram, "We got double the trouble now @jamiechung."
The Bride Wars actor shared a heartfelt video of himself smiling from ear to ear as he cradled his baby boys. At the time, a source told E! News that the pair welcomed their twins via surrogate.
Back in March 2019, The Misfits actress opened up to her followers about embarking on a new chapter in her life.
"I've been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I'm buying time. I'm unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok."
News of their little ones comes a few days before the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. The duo, who tied the knot on Halloween in 2015, gushed over each other on social media.
"Happy Anniversary @bryangreenberg," the Sucker Punch actress began her Instagram caption. "Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f--king rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride."
Bryan added, "Happy 6."