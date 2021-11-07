Dove Cameron Is Almost Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation

Watch : What Will Dove Cameron Spill About the "Powerpuff Girls"?

Dove Cameron, is that you?

The Disney Channel star and singer was almost unrecognizable as she debuted brown hair on the red carpet at the star-studded 2021 LACMA Art+Film gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Cameron, 25, has for years been known for her platinum blonde locks and last year, amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, started to grow out her natural darker hair. In September 2020, she told beauty site Byrdie, "So I haven't dyed my hair in six months, which has been great for me because as a blonde, this s--t requires so much maintenance, as I'm sure you know. I feel like my hair is actually growing for the first time in two years, which is amazing."

It is unclear if Cameron recently dyed her hair brown. She has occasionally showcased different colored wigs, including as Mal in Disney's The Descendants and in March, when she teased on Instagram a fully brunette hairstyle. She soon returned to her darker blonde locks, which she sported as recently as in an Instagram pic posted Friday—the day before the LACMA gala, before showcasing her recent transformation.