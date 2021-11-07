Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Seem to Confirm Romance With Cute Red Carpet Moment

New couple alert?! All signs point to yes.
Singer Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal appeared to confirm they're dating. After sparking romance rumors for nearly a year and a half, the two stepped out in style to attend the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 6.
To celebrate the fanciful affair, Phoebe wore a vibrant red plaid skirt that she paired with a beige blouse, which featured sheer lace material and ruffled sleeves. The "Moon Song" artist tied her Gucci outfit together with a bright red lip and a copper-colored smoky eye.
As for Paul? The Lost Daughter star looked as suave as ever in a black-and-white tuxedo and matching bow tie.
While posing on the red carpet, photographers captured the pair looking at each other lovingly and cozying up to one another. This marked the actor and musician's first official joint public appearance together.
Just last week, the duo made the internet go wild after comedian and host Ziwe posted never-before-seen Instagram photos of her Halloween celebration.
In one image, Paul and Phoebe wrapped their arms around each other and cuddled up together.
According to W Magazine, the speculation surrounding their romance has been going on for almost a year and a half. Last December, Phoebe featured Paul in her "Savior Complex" music video.
In June 2020, the "Motion Sickness" singer called Paul a "cute boy" during an interview with NME Magazine. At the time, she detailed her reaction after she learned he followed her on Instagram, gushing, "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw."
That same month, they were spotted hanging out together at a cafe in Ireland.
