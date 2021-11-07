Elizabeth Debicki Perfectly Recreates Princess Diana's "Revenge Dress" Look for The Crown

Watch : Should "The Crown" Include Princess Diana's Controversial Interview?

One of Princess Diana's most iconic and meaningful fashion moments will be depicted in The Crown, as seen in recent photos of actress Elizabeth Debicki on set.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the star was spotted filming season five of the Netflix historical drama series, which is inspired by real events surrounding the royal family, wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress. The outfit is a replica of the silk dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian that the late Princess of Wales famously wore to a Vanity Fair fundraiser for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994.

Diana's look inspired the term "revenge dress" because the event took place on the night ITV aired a documentary in which her then-estranged husband Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during his marriage to the princess.

Vanity Fair reported that according to Stambolian, Diana had originally purchased the dress back in 1991, but had deemed it too risqué to wear up until that point.