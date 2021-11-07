Paris Hilton Showcases Glamorous Bridal Look at the LACMA Gala Ahead of Wedding

Watch : Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation

Paris Hilton appears to be in full bridal mode!

The Paris in Love star looked like a vision in white as she stepped out in a one-of-a-kind tulle gown at the LACMA's 10th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 6. To celebrate the star-studded affair, the socialite brought the glitz and glamour with her custom Pamella Roland design.

The angelic creation, which was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's iconic dress from My Fair Lady, featured a corset bodice that was embellished with layers of diamonds. The sleeves also included jeweled sleeves.

While walking the red carpet with her soon-to-be husband, Carter Reum, Paris twirled around and lifted her gown's voluminous bottom to showcase its breathtaking design. As for Carter? The entrepreneur dressed just as dapper wearing a navy blue tuxedo and black tie.

The couple didn't shy away from packing on the PDA either and looked over the moon in love at the star-studded event. As they posed for photographs, the two couldn't keep their eyes off of each other and adorably snuck in a few kisses.