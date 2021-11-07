Kylie Jenner Says She and Travis Scott "Weren't Aware" of Astroworld Fatalities Until After Concert

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Kylie Jenner has issued a statement expressing condolences for the victims of the Astroworld festival tragedy while also supporting its founder and her partner, Travis Scott, who has come under criticism for not stopping the show sooner.

Police have said eight people, including one as young as 14, died and scores were injured after a packed and chaotic crowd at the rapper's concert in his hometown of Houston surged towards the stage. The case remains under investigation. Kylie, who is pregnant, attended the show with her and Travis' 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and sister Kendall Jenner, and all three, who are typically accompanied by bodyguards, were unhurt.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Kylie, 24, said in a statement posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday night, Nov. 6. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."