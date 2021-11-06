Lee Pace's Shirtless Photos Are Confusing People for This Reason

Watch : Martin Freeman Talks the End of "The Hobbit"

After Lee Pace shared hot shirtless pics of himself on the set of his new sci-fi series, Foundation, many fans had a lot of feelings.

Mainly positive ones, but also, there was much confusion. Something seemed to be missing...

"Where's your belly button?" many of them asked. Another commented, "Where'd the belly button go tho."

On April TV+' Foundation, the 42-year-old actor plays Brother Day, a genetic clone of an emperor of a galactic empire. Do clones have belly buttons? Obviously...not!

While Pace, also known for past roles on AMC's Halt and Catch Fire and the Hobbit films, does indeed have a belly button in real life, his character's belly button-less torso has remained a key topic of conversation among Foundation fans since the series premiered in September. Brother Day most recently appeared on an episode that aired on Friday, Nov. 5, which saw the character embarking on a pilgrimage in a desert.