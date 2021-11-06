Jana Kramer, Stephen Colletti and Others Have a Sweet One Tree Hill Reunion

Watch : From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

The One Tree Hill gang is back together again!

Well, many of them, anyway. Several cast members took part in an official weekend reunion for the CW show, a fundraiser titled A Weekend In Tree Hill 3, hosted by Friends With Benefits Charity Events at the building that housed the show's TRIC nightclub in Wilmington, N.C.

On Friday, Nov. 5, Jana Kramer (Alex) and Kate Voegele (Mia) both performed onstage, including together, while former co-stars Antwon Tanner (Skills) emceed and Tyler Hilton (Chris) gave a virtual musical performance.

In the middle of Jana's set, Shantal Van Santen (Quinn) surprised her former co-star from the side of the stage, prompting the performer to scream with excitement. The two hugged as the audience cheered.

"When we reunite we cry," Kramer wrote on her Instagram Story. "We always crying."

Van Santen's husband and fellow actor Victor Webster captured video of the sweet onstage moment. The actress later shared the clip, writing, "reunited and it feels so good." She also said, "I love you @kramergirl."