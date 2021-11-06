Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch Cardi B's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson

Cardi B was a total fangirl while meeting Twilight alum and The Batman star Robert Pattinson at a star-studded party in Beverly Hills this week.

By Corinne Heller Nov 06, 2021 7:23 PMTags
TwilightRobert PattinsonCardi B
Watch: Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

Cardi B might be the most adorable celebrity fangirl.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the 29-year-old rapper shared on Twitter a selfie video showing her appearing to be star-struck while meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency's party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

"Come, look at my friend, guys," Cardi said in the clip, screaming as the 35-year-old star of Twilight and The Batman poses with her, sticking his tongue out playfully.

The rapper captioned the video, "Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!"

Cardi, who was 16 when the first Twilight film was released, had this past summer tweeted, "I want to have vampire sex." Netflix retweeted her post to promote Twilight on its streaming platform.

At the bash, Cardi B also chatted with and posed for pics with Serena Williams and Katy Perry, who was accompanied by fiancé Orlando Bloom. A source told E! News that Cardi was one of the last guests to leave the party.

Other attendees included Tracee Ellis RossCindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber, Salma Hayek, Gabrielle Union, Andra Day, Evan Ross, Ava DuVernay, Storm Reid and Thandiwe Newton.

photos
Cardi B's Most Daring Looks of All Time

Pattinson is not the only actor Cardi has fangirled over recently. Last month, the rapper formed an adorable friendship with Penn Badgley after he complimented her "authentic relationship" with her social media platforms during an event for his Netflix series You.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Speaks Out After "Mass Casualty Incident" at Concert

2

8 Dead in "Mass Casualty Incident" at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

3
Exclusive

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Ye's "Wife" Comments

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!" she replied to the video of him talking about her. "OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

The two later changed their Twitter profile pictures to feature the other, while the official Netflix Twitter account then temporarily changed their bio to say, "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You," prompting the rapper to pitch a role. On Thursday, Nov. 4, Cardi shared on Twitter a letter she received from Badgley's You character, Joe Goldberg.

See photos of Cardi, Pattinson and other stars at the UTA party:

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Edward Enninful, Cardi B and Serena Williams

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue and the guest of honor poses with the two stars at a UTA party held in his honor on Nov. 3, 2021.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Robert Pattinson and Edward Enninful

The Batman actor appears with the guest of honor.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Katy Perry and Cardi B

The stars pose together.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Andry Day, Tracee Ellis Ross and Thandiwe Newton

The stars hang out.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Kiernan Shipka

The Chilling Adventures of SabrinaMad Men and Riverdale star poses for a pic.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Ava DuVernay and Storm Reid

The Wrinkle in Time director and star hug.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The engaged couple appears together.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Evan Ross and Jesse Williams

Hi boys!

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Salma Hayek, Francois Henri-Pinault and Edward Enninful

The actress appears with her husband and the party's guest of honor.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Giveon and Gabrielle Union

The singer appears with the actress.

Tyler Curtis/ABImages
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Mom and daughter appear together.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Speaks Out After "Mass Casualty Incident" at Concert

2

8 Dead in "Mass Casualty Incident" at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

3
Exclusive

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Ye's "Wife" Comments

4

Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

5
Exclusive

Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Welcome Baby Boy