Watch Cardi B's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson

Cardi B might be the most adorable celebrity fangirl.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the 29-year-old rapper shared on Twitter a selfie video showing her appearing to be star-struck while meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency's party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

"Come, look at my friend, guys," Cardi said in the clip, screaming as the 35-year-old star of Twilight and The Batman poses with her, sticking his tongue out playfully.

The rapper captioned the video, "Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!"

Cardi, who was 16 when the first Twilight film was released, had this past summer tweeted, "I want to have vampire sex." Netflix retweeted her post to promote Twilight on its streaming platform.

At the bash, Cardi B also chatted with and posed for pics with Serena Williams and Katy Perry, who was accompanied by fiancé Orlando Bloom. A source told E! News that Cardi was one of the last guests to leave the party.

Other attendees included Tracee Ellis Ross, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber, Salma Hayek, Gabrielle Union, Andra Day, Evan Ross, Ava DuVernay, Storm Reid and Thandiwe Newton.