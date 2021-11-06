Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Shop Kate Spade’s Early Black Friday Sale This Weekend & Save Up to 40% Off Your Entire Order

Don't miss your chance to save big on must-have satchels, totes, messenger bags and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 06, 2021 1:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As you know, we love a good sale. This weekend, we have one you'll definitely want to shop. 

Kate Spade is having a major early Black Friday sale where you can save up to 40% off your entire order with the code GIFTSZN. Already reduced items are also included in the sale, so you can score some really great deals on a brand new work tote, a stylish satchel or a crossbody that's perfect for being on-the-go. 

This is a buy more, save more type of sale event. If you add $200 worth of items to your cart, you can save 20% off your order, $400 and over will get you 30% off, and $600 will save you 40%. That means you can get $600 worth of cute Kate Spade bags for under $400.

It's a really great sale that you don't want to miss out on, especially since there's so many great things available right now. If you want to know what we have our eye on, check out our must-haves below.

Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag

If you're looking for a cute compact bag to take with you everywhere, look no further than the Remedy small top-handle bag. It's made with shiny Italian pebbled leather and comes in black and chalk pink. The metal spade lock in the front makes this really stand out.

$278
$195
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Flower Jacquard Hearts Medium Bucket Bag

If you think this bag is pretty now, just wait until you see it in person. This bucket bag features Kate Spade's signature spade flower pattern woven into Italian jacquard fabric. Absolutely gorgeous!

$328
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Thompson Small Top-Handle Bag

This small top-handle bag is a classic piece you'll be wearing for years to come. It's made of soft refined grain leather and is roomy enough to fit all the essentials.

$298
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Zeezee Large Work Tote

Return to the office in style with this large work tote from Kate Spade. It's made with pebbled leather, can fit a 13-inch laptop, and comes in dark blue, deep evergreen and red.

$358
$286
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Graphic Spade Beanie

This beanie featuring the brand's signature spade will keep your head warm all season long.

$48
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Large Tote

This gorgeous tote will get you a ton of compliments. It's large enough to fit all your work essentials and you can choose between six colors.

$298
$238
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Spencer Croc-Embossed Leather Slim Crossbody

This cute little crossbody bag is perfect for those days when you don't want to carry a ton of stuff. It has three exterior card slots and can fit an iPhone Pro Max. The croc-embossed leather makes it extra fab.

$128
$102
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas Infinite Medium Camera Bag

We love how pretty this camera bag is. It comes in two colors and features Kate Spade's signature spade flower pattern on a coated canvas. 

$198
$139
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Essential Medium North South Tote

Say hello to your new go-to bag! The Essential Medium North South Tote is large enough to fit an iPad, comes with a removable shoulder strap that you can use to turn it into a crossbody, and is available in four colors.

$258
$181
Kate Spade

Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote

You can't go wrong with a classic tote. Kate Spade's top-rated All Day Large Zip-Top Tote is stylish, comes in five colors and is large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop.

$298
$238
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Run Around Medium Crossbody

This crossbody bag is perfect for those days when you're going all over town running errands. It comes in three colors and is roomy enough to fit a large continental wallet.

$178
$125
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel

Kate Spade's Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel is so classy and sophisticated. It's made with pebbled leather and features a unique spade heart twistlock closure.

$298
$209
Kate Spade

