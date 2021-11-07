Revisit Dexter's Season 8 Finale Before the New Blood Premiere

Watch : Michael C. Hall's Eight Years on "Dexter"

The season eight finale of Dexter was disappointing to say the least.

When the final episode of the Showtime series aired in September 2013, it was widely panned by critics and viewers. Vulture literally put in their headline that it was a "terrible end" to the drama, while Variety called it a "sloppy send off" to Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter).

Even Hall admitted in a 2014 Reddit AMA that he felt "sadness" when reading the script for the episode.

The writers have since been given the opportunity to redeem themselves with Dexter: New Blood, but the ending remains the same. Viewers have to live with the fact that Deb is dead and Dexter decided to fake his death by driving his boat, A Slice of Life, straight into a hurricane before becoming a lumberjack.

That being said, we want to give the reboot a chance to entertain and thrill us, so we revisited the entire last season in the hopes of understanding what the writers wanted to achieve.