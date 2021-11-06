New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Promises a Spring Break from Hell for Eleven

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Dude, they did it! Netflix dropped another teaser for season four of Stranger Things.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the streamer took to social media to celebrate all things Stranger Things. Why? Well, for those who need a refresher, Nov. 6, 1983 is the date when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in season one. And, from that disappearance, a slew of fantastical adventures and amazing couples emerged: Shout out to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Since season four is slated to arrive in 2022, Netflix knew we were willing to sacrifice many boxes of Eggo Waffles for any and all updates. Thankfully, the streaming service came through, as they dropped a new eye-opening teaser that hints at what's to come for the series.

Like the previous teaser, which featured the mysterious Creel House, the new footage highlighted that season four will explore new locales. Specifically, the upcoming season will take Stranger Things viewers to the golden state of California.