Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye "Ye" West's "Wife" Comments

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West DOESN'T Want a Divorce From Kim Kardashian

There may be more 808s and heartbreaks in store for Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year but it seems Ye hasn't accepted it's over. The 44-year-old rapper recently raised eyebrows when he referred to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as his "wife" and expressed that he still wants them "to be together."

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that while it's true Ye indeed "is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out," the SKIMS founder has a different view on what their future looks like.

Says the insider, "There's no chance for reconciliation at this point."

According to a second source, Kim "isn't surprised" by Ye's latest comments.