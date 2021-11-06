Disney's Big Friends & Family Sale Ends This Sunday & You Don't Want to Miss Out on 25% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Disney fans, get excited! This weekend, shopDisney is holding its Friends & Family Savings Event, and you can save 25% off hundreds of items sitewide. All you have to do is type in the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to get your discount.
If you're looking to snag some Disney holiday merch, you're in luck. Ornaments, home decor, and clothing are included in the sale. Holiday Disney Parks merch like spirit jerseys and Minnie Ears are also 25% off right now. You can even get a holiday Mickey or Minnie holiday plush for just $16 with any purchase. Clearly, there are a lot of good reasons to shop this weekend.
The sale event ends this Sunday, so be sure to check it out as soon as you can. You don't want to miss out on a really great discount, especially since it's Disney. With the holidays right around the corner, it's the best time to shop for fans of Marvel and Star Wars as well.
We rounded up a few on sale items we're really obsessed with. Check those out below.
Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip-Up Hoodie for Women
Don't you hate it when seasonal items only go on sale after the holiday has passed? Fortunately, this festive zip-up hoodie is on sale right now so you have plenty of time to wear this out. We highly suggest getting the matching joggers as well!
Minnie Mouse Boot Slippers for Adults
These adorable slippers combine two things we totally love: Minnie and fluffy, soft things. If you're the same, you definitely need to get your hands on these. If you have kids, there are sizes for them as well.
Fantasyland Castle Doormat - Disney Homestead Collection
Welcome guests to your home in the most Disney way possible. This doormat from the Disney Homestead Collection features the Fantasyland castle, and is only $26 right now.
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath Pin
If you're a Disney pin collector, there are a ton of really cute holiday pins on sale right now. This Mickey wreath is just one of our faves.
Mad Tea Party Pin in Ornament Box
ShopDisney also has a collection of pins in ornament boxes that feature popular attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion and the Mad Tea Party. These make really great gifts for Disney lovers.
Mickey Mouse Fleece Throw with Sleeves
This Mickey Mouse fleece throw with sleeves features a full front zipper closure to keep you snuggly and warm wherever you are.
Winnie the Pooh Boot Slippers for Adults
If you're going to lounge around the house all weekend, do it in the cutest way possible. These adorable boot-style slippers feature faux fur shearling and your favorite silly old bear and his best pal, Piglet.
Star Wars Stud Earring Set
This fun set of earrings features you favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Must-haves these are!
Disney Animators' Collection Plush Doll Gift Set
Shopping for kids? Don't miss out on this gift set featuring toddler versions of Ariel, Elsa, Ann, Belle and Tiana. You get five Disney plush dolls for less than $50. That's a deal you don't see everyday.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults
If you're planning on going to any of the parks this holiday season, be sure to snag one of this year's holiday spirit jerseys. They rarely ever go on sale during the season, so now's your chance to score these at a discount.
Mickey Mouse Backpack for Women
There are three really good reasons to get this backpack. One, it's really cute regardless of whether you fill it with pins or not. Two, it's on sale for $37 right now. Three, you automatically get a free Disney Store Key and Lock Pin with the purchase of this backpack. The pin is really nice, and you can see it at checkout.
