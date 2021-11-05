Jonah Hill's Matching Sweatshirts With Girlfriend Sarah Brady Is Proof That Cozy Season Is in Full Swing

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill is all about fall with Sarah Brady.

The 37-year-old actor was dressed in his autumnal best on Friday, Nov. 5, when he wore matching sweatshirts with his girlfriend in a series of photos shared on Instagram. The snaps showed the couple posing in identical green pullovers before Sarah turned to the Superbad star to give him a kiss on the cheek.

"We're that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we're cute together," Sarah, who posted the pictures, wrote in the caption. Alongside several fire and romantic emojis, she added, "#sorrynotsorry."

Jonah was proud of the couple's new fall-ready fit. He replied to Sarah in the comments section, "Nothing annoying about being stoked!"

The Wolf of Wall Street actor also included five red heart emojis in his comment and wrote, "Love matching with you."

And it seems that the pair really do have a penchant for perfectly coordinated fits, as this is not the first time they've twinned together.