Jonah Hill's Matching Sweatshirts With Girlfriend Sarah Brady Is Proof That Cozy Season Is in Full Swing

Jonah Hill is all about fall with Sarah Brady.
The 37-year-old actor was dressed in his autumnal best on Friday, Nov. 5, when he wore matching sweatshirts with his girlfriend in a series of photos shared on Instagram. The snaps showed the couple posing in identical green pullovers before Sarah turned to the Superbad star to give him a kiss on the cheek.
"We're that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we're cute together," Sarah, who posted the pictures, wrote in the caption. Alongside several fire and romantic emojis, she added, "#sorrynotsorry."
Jonah was proud of the couple's new fall-ready fit. He replied to Sarah in the comments section, "Nothing annoying about being stoked!"
The Wolf of Wall Street actor also included five red heart emojis in his comment and wrote, "Love matching with you."
And it seems that the pair really do have a penchant for perfectly coordinated fits, as this is not the first time they've twinned together.
This summer, while documenting some of their fun in the sun, Sarah posted two images of the duo clad similar terrycloth tops made by her friend's unisex brand Toca. Calling the two-time Oscar nominee by his nickname, Sarah captioned the snaps, "Matching sets with my jojo"
The pair also opted for the same Halloween costume this year, noting in an Oct. 31 post that they'd got into "Minion shenanigans" by channeling the beloved Despicable Me characters—complete with overalls and goggles.
Although photos of the couple go back as early August on Sarah's Instagram page, Jonah went public with their relationship in early September by taking to social media and sharing a couples selfie from inside of a restaurant. In a sweet and subtle move to confirm their romance, Jonah captioned the picture beside a heart emoji, "Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady."
These two are clearly a match!