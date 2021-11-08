True Hollywood Story Pulls Back the Curtain on James Charles & Tati Westbrook's Mega Feud

Watch : Inside James Charles & Tati Westbrook's YouTube DRAMA

No chance of a make-up here.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new E! True Hollywood Story, airing Nov. 8, experts weigh in on the "epic beauty battle" between former BFF influencers Tati Westbrook and James Charles, whose competing brands led to a "dramageddon" in 2019.

"Something that you will see a lot in the YouTube community is just back-stabbing," YouTube drama channel specialist Ashlye Kyle explains in the preview. "And you can think that you are the best of friends, and then you're just...not."

As Refinery29 senior beauty writer Aimee Simeon notes, "There's a fine line between loyalty and money, and I think that these YouTubers go from friends and followers and Instagram buddies to becoming competitors in this market space."

Back in 2019, Tati launched Halo Beauty, but she apparently did not receive support from James, culminating in a Coachella mess-up of insane proportions.

"Sugar Bear Hair gave [James] the VIP tickets in exchange for posting an Instagram Story," beauty influencer Hannah "Smokey Glow" states. "This was a direct competitor to Halo Beauty, so he basically promoted her competition when they were supposedly best friends."