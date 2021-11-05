Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date & Teaser

The hilarious HBO comedy series is back for season two and we have all the details below.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 05, 2021 9:20 PM
Our prayers have been answered! 

That's right, HBO Max officially announced the premiere date for season two of The Righteous Gemstones. The celebrity-filled comedy series, starring John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Danny McBride, is back on January 9 with more singing, dancing and drama than ever before.

The nine-episode season, airing on HBO and available on HBO Max, will start with two new episodes on premiere night, followed by additional half-hour episodes every Sunday. The Global Music Award–winning show, which originally aired in 2019 and is already renewed for a third season, will also welcome back recurring cast members such as Walton Goggins and Grammy Award–winning recording artist, Jennifer Nettles

This season, the globally famous televangelist family will have their world turned upside down as outsiders from their past and present try to ruin their empire. With their long history of deviance and greed, it seems as if the Gemstones have been playing with fire, as Nettles would say, and it's finally catching up to them. 

After watching this teaser, you will certainly have "joy, joy joy, joy down in your heart." In the clip, the Lissons propose joining forces with the Gemstones, while the Gemstone children argue over who should step into their father's shoes. "The writing is on the wall," Jesse Gemstone proclaims. "That old man is on his way out, and I am stepping into power." 

Well, not if your siblings have anything to do with it, Jesse.

Will we be tuning into the season 2 premiere of The Righteous Gemstones on January 9? Of quartz we will!

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

