15 Super Cool Gifts Marvel Fans Across the Multiverse Would Love in 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Marvel fans, assemble!
There's no doubt, 2021 was a great year to be a Marvel fan and there's still so much more to come. Thanks to Disney+, we were treated to a number of great shows like WandaVision, Loki and What If...? Not to mention, Hawkeye is coming out later this month and we're loving the Christmas setting.
On the movie front, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was so good, and we cannot wait until December hits to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. If what we've been hearing is true, that movie is going to be crazy good.
To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Eternals, we rounded up gifts Marvel fans across the multiverse would love. Check out our picks below.
Marvel Loki Loki's Helmet Holiday Sweater
Fulfill your glorious purpose in this holiday sweater featuring the God of Mischief himself.
Torrid Marvel Avengers Legends Leggings
"Legends never die" and neither will our love for the MCU. These Avengers-themed leggings from Torrid are a must-have for any Marvel fan's wardrobe.
Scarlet Witch Ring
This ring featuring Scarlet Witch's headpiece is absolutely gorgeous. You can choose between rose gold, gold and silver. It's a beautiful and unique gift for the WandaVision fan in your life.
Funko Pop! Marvel: Gingerbread Thor
Funko comes out with new holiday-themed Marvel figures every year, and this year has to be our favorite. The collection features a few of your favorite Avengers as gingerbread cookies. We're really loving this Thor POP!, but the Spider-Man is a really close second.
Marvel Spider-Man Chibi Character Holiday Sweater
Speaking of Spider-Man, who's excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? We know we are! This holiday sweater featuring an adorable chibi version of your favorite webslinger is one to get before the movie comes out later this year.
Lego Infinity Gauntlet
Even Thanos himself would wish for this stunning Infinity Gauntlet Lego set. It stands over 12 inches tall and comes with 590 pieces.
Avengers Thanos Naughty List Ugly Christmas Crew Sweatshirt
We'll just let this ugly Christmas sweater-like sweatshirt speak for itself.
Hot Topic Marvel Avengers Loki Scepter Necklace
This necklace featuring the scepter from Marvel's Avengers takes us back to the very beginning. It's a cute statement pendant that's perfect for any Loki fan.
Marvel Coasters - Set of 4
Etsy shoppers are obsessed with these large Marvel-themed coasters. We love how you get to choose which characters you want in your set.
Vintage Marvel Sweatshirt
Show your love for the MCU with this Marvel sweatshirt. The print is cool, it comes in seven colors, and Etsy shoppers say it's super soft and comfy.
Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Sketchbook Ornament
We can't get over how cute this Baby Groot ornament is. It's a new offering in the Sketchbook Ornament Collection this year, and it's definitely one to get for your tree.
Marvel Logo Pin
This pin featuring the iconic Marvel logo and images of Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk, is a must-have for Marvel fans and pin collectors alike.
Corkcicle Marvel Sport Canteen
Corkcicle's Disney and Star Wars collections are both so amazing, and their Marvel one doesn't disappoint. This sport canteen can keep your drinks cold for up to 25 hours or hot for 12. You also have the option of choosing between Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk and the Marvel logo.
UD x Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette
This Eternals-inspired eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay comes in cute collectible packaging and features a variety of eyeshadows in matte and shimmer finishes. You'll have a lot of fun creating some pretty otherworldly looks.
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the ultimate gift for fans of the MCU. It's the "first ever, fully authorized, all access story" of how the MCU came to be. It was written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, and features a foreword by Kevin Feige.
Looking for more pop culture gift guides for the holiday season? Check out 22 Enchanting Holiday Gifts Harry Potter Fans Will Love in 2021.