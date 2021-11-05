See Greg Germann's Unexpected Return to Grey's Anatomy

Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy has all kinds of surprises up it's (scrub) sleeve.
That's right, Dr. Tom Koracick is back. On Nov. 5, The Emmy Award-winning series announced the surprising return of Greg Germann's character on Twitter, along with a sneak peek video of the upcoming episode. Koracick left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during season 17, to head to Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston, following Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). But just when we thought he was gone for good, Koracick will be joining the rest of the medical professionals as they deal with the aftermath of an explosion in "Bottle Up and Explode," which airs Nov. 11.
This season, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) split their time between Seattle and Minnesota as they try to cure Parkinson's with the help of Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster).
The medical drama tweeted, "Nothing like an unexpected arrival �� Koracick is BACK on #GreysAnatomy next Thursday!" And from the looks of the sneak peek, we're not sure who is more shocked about the return, us or Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher).
Germann clearly joins us in our excitement as he posted on Instagram, "So excited I can finally share that Tom's headed to Minnesota next week! See you there #GreysAnatomy," the 63-year-old actor wrote on Nov. 5.
From, Germann to Kate Walsh, we're happy to see some familiar faces back on the hit medical show. Now if we could only get Christina Yang...
"Bottle Up and Explode" airs Nov.11 on ABC.