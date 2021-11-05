See Greg Germann's Unexpected Return to Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Is Ellen Pompeo Ready to Leave "Grey's"?

Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy has all kinds of surprises up it's (scrub) sleeve.

That's right, Dr. Tom Koracick is back. On Nov. 5, The Emmy Award-winning series announced the surprising return of Greg Germann's character on Twitter, along with a sneak peek video of the upcoming episode. Koracick left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during season 17, to head to Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston, following Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). But just when we thought he was gone for good, Koracick will be joining the rest of the medical professionals as they deal with the aftermath of an explosion in "Bottle Up and Explode," which airs Nov. 11.

This season, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) split their time between Seattle and Minnesota as they try to cure Parkinson's with the help of Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster).