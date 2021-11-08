Kenan Thompson to Host the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Kenan Thompson GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

And this year's PCAs master of ceremonies is...

Kenan Thompson will host the 2021 People's Choice Awards, E! and NBC announced today, Nov. 8. The actor and comedian is also nominated this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star for his work on Saturday Night Live.

"I can't believe I get to host the PCAs! I'm beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!," the Emmy-nominated Kenan star said in a statement Monday. "Congrats to all the nominees—we already won!!"

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, added, "Kenan's versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time. We cannot wait to welcome him to the People's Choice Awards stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet."