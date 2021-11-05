Watch RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Slam "Little Girl" Whitney Rose: "Grow the Heck Up"

Watch : Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

Kicking it back to the sandbox.

An exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, airing Nov. 7, shows the ladies over lunch debating who is more childish: Mary Cosby or Whitney Rose?

As the youngest of the group, Whitney tries to smooth things over between rival queen bees Mary and Jen Shah.

"Jen actually offered you a beautiful moment..." Whitney starts, before Mary interrupts her.

"I don't need you to help me see that. I don't have a problem with seeing that," Mary snaps, before asking Jen directly if she was angry with her.

Whitney interjects, "You're talking to me like I'm a child," but Mary clarifies that she's just trying to reach an "understanding."

"Whether you take it as a child, that's your business," Mary counters.

But, Whitney doesn't take that lightly. "I am not a child. I am a very smart woman," she states. "First of all, I am not a f––king child and I have an opinion at this table, let me make that clear."