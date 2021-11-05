Why Jamie Chung Believes Dexter: New Blood Will Satisfy Fans

Fans will have a killer time with the Dexter revival, according to Dexter: New Blood star Jamie Chung.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Chung acknowledged that although a lot has changed for America's favorite serial killer (played by Michael C. Hall)—including his name and zip code—fans of the original series have plenty to look forward to. In fact, the revival will have "a lot of nods" to the previous seasons, the Lovecraft Country alum teased.
For instance, John Lithgow will revisit his Trinity Killer character in the new season, which premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime, and he isn't the only cameo viewers can expect, Chung expressed: "I think the audience will be very satisfied. Very, very satisfied."
Though she couldn't get into specifics, the actress said there's one guest star who absolutely blew her mind. "That was kind of my, like, whoa, fan out moment," she added. "You know, it was great."
In the reboot, Chung, a longtime fan of the original show, portrays Molly, a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who is determined to solve a big mystery.
And, as Chung noted, it didn't take much for her to get into character. "I had already listened to Generation Why. I listened to Crime Junkie, My Favorite Murder," she shared. "I love them all. And so, I was really kind of honing in on, you know, the style of storytelling."
Like the hosts of those true crime podcasts, the recent mother of twins was tasked with bringing an upbeat energy while discussing dark topics, like murder, "which is really kind of difficult to do," she said.
Chung went on to describe her crime-obsessed character as "very fun" and "light." She also promised that Molly and police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) will stop at nothing to solve the case.
"I think what we haven't seen in the past are two women coming together to help solve a crime," she shared. "In Dexter's past...a lot of the characters were male that kind of drove the story. And so, it's really kind of wonderful to see—a lot of s--t gets done when two women come together to work together. And I feel like that's a different dynamic."
Intrigued? We know we are.
While we wait for Dexter: New Blood to premiere on Showtime Sunday, Nov. 7, find out everything we know about the revival below.