Why Jamie Chung Believes Dexter: New Blood Will Satisfy Fans

Watch : Michael C. Hall's Eight Years on "Dexter"

Fans will have a killer time with the Dexter revival, according to Dexter: New Blood star Jamie Chung.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Chung acknowledged that although a lot has changed for America's favorite serial killer (played by Michael C. Hall)—including his name and zip code—fans of the original series have plenty to look forward to. In fact, the revival will have "a lot of nods" to the previous seasons, the Lovecraft Country alum teased.

For instance, John Lithgow will revisit his Trinity Killer character in the new season, which premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime, and he isn't the only cameo viewers can expect, Chung expressed: "I think the audience will be very satisfied. Very, very satisfied."

Though she couldn't get into specifics, the actress said there's one guest star who absolutely blew her mind. "That was kind of my, like, whoa, fan out moment," she added. "You know, it was great."