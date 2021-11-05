Dolly Parton Is Joining Her 9 to 5 Co-Stars on Grace & Frankie

Watch : Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes

What a way to make a living!

On Friday, Nov. 5, Netflix announced that Dolly Parton will be back working with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the hit show Grace and Frankie. The "Jolene" singer is set to guest star on seventh and final season in 2022.

While it is not clear what role Dolly will play on the hit show, it is sure to be the biggest sing-along in streamer's history – at least in nostalgic fan's heads who know the cult movie theme tune "9 to 5" by memory.

The reunion of Judy (Lily), Violet (Jane) and Doralee (Dolly) is befitting for the female-driven comedy that has never shied away from the theme of empowering women. Back in 1980, 9 To 5 was considered an anthem for equal rights as it told the story of three working ladies who live out their fantasies of getting even with their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss, played by Dabney Coleman.

The film launched Dolly's career as an actress and took the singer along with Jane and Lily into the realms of pop culture.