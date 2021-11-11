Is Shannon Beador "Jealous" of Heather Dubrow? See the Jaw-Dropping RHOC Season 16 Trailer

Watch : Heather Dubrow Says "RHOC" Was "Blue Collar" Before Her

The O.G. Bravo franchise is back, baby!

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the first trailer makes it clear that there's plenty of surprises in store.

Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC following her 2017 exit after five seasons, and newcomers Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener join the cast after former stars Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas parted ways with the franchise. The trio did not receive contract renewals, as E! News reported in June.

But, there is drama brewing! New queen bee Heather and Gina Kirschenheiter can't stop gushing over one another, leaving Shannon Beador seemingly in the dust.

"Do you get jealous of Gina's relationship with Heather?" returning cast member Emily Simpson asks Shannon in the trailer.

"I have my own relationship with Heather," Shannon says defensively.