Is Shannon Beador "Jealous" of Heather Dubrow? See the Jaw-Dropping RHOC Season 16 Trailer

From shocking fights to Heather Dubrow's return, see the wild first look at the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, premiering Dec. 1.

Watch: Heather Dubrow Says "RHOC" Was "Blue Collar" Before Her

The O.G. Bravo franchise is back, baby! 

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the first trailer makes it clear that there's plenty of surprises in store. 

Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC following her 2017 exit after five seasons, and newcomers Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener join the cast after former stars Kelly DoddBraunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas parted ways with the franchise. The trio did not receive contract renewals, as E! News reported in June.

But, there is drama brewing! New queen bee Heather and Gina Kirschenheiter can't stop gushing over one another, leaving Shannon Beador seemingly in the dust. 

"Do you get jealous of Gina's relationship with Heather?" returning cast member Emily Simpson asks Shannon in the trailer. 

"I have my own relationship with Heather," Shannon says defensively. 

Meanwhile, Shannon tells Heather to not trust Emily or Gina. But Heather has more issues with Noella: "I didn't want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift," Heather explains in front of her shocked co-stars.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Heather previously spoke out about the "reboot" of the reality TV series during E! News' Daily Pop on July 23. 

"I wanted to make sure that it was moving in a direction that I could thrive in, that would be successful and would be beneficial to my family," Heather exclusively revealed. "I think everyone's going to be very, very happy with this season."

Emily and Gina also teased that fans can expect a few "plot twists" and "stranger than fiction" storylines, plus an explosive fight between the ladies early on in the season. And, a girl's trip goes off the rails

From getaways to Cabo San Lucas and New York City to "cat muppet" plastic surgery disses, watch the jaw-dropping trailer above! 

And check out the new season 16 cast photos below. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes anytime on Peacock

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Heather Dubrow

Heather is back living the dream in her 22,000 square foot home in Crystal Cove with her husband Terry and four children. Their kids are starting to look at colleges and find their own voices, especially Max who recently wrote a book for parents about teenage sexuality. After many years, Heather and Shannon reunite and instantly find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Heather also introduces a friend of hers to the group only to find out a shocking truth behind who she really is.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina is looking to the future and works to launch her own skincare business. With her boyfriend Travis' unflinching support, Gina continues to co-parent her three children with her ex-husband Matt. Still close to her bestie Emily, Gina becomes fast friends with fellow New Yorker Heather and the two take a trip to the Big Apple. As Gina puts her hardships behind her and her self-esteem grows, the ladies wonder if she is just confident or too arrogant.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Emily Simpson

Emily returns with a renewed look after a couple plastic surgeries – a new jawline and bustline. With Shane busy working after finally passing the bar, Emily finds herself with more time on her hands to dedicate to her daughter Annabelle's upcoming Mormon baptism and to helping wrongly convicted individuals in the justice system. Forever inquisitive, Emily often inserts herself in the middle of conflicts but is also accused of being an instigator when she asks Noella about her looming divorce.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Shannon Beador

Convinced that it's never too late to have fun and find true happiness, Shannon's business is on the rise and her relationship with John is thriving. Shannon questions who her true friends are in the group, after she finds herself in hot water with Heather, leading to issues of trust with Gina and Emily. And with her oldest daughter away at school and the twins prepping for college, she is starting to fear her looming empty nest.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Jen Armstrong

After meeting Gina and Emily last year, aesthetic MD, Dr. Jen Armstrong immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies. Emotionally guarded at first, Jen develops a quick bond with Heather but has trouble making a real connection with Noella. Married to her husband Ryne, she is a proud mother to three children. She embodies the alpha female persona as she runs her own practice, provides for her family and helps her mom prepare for a move to the OC. Dr. Jen has always been an overachiever and is now launching a division of her practice that specializes in a unique magnetic brain treatment.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Noella Bergener

Noella Bergener's world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce. Her lavish lifestyle gets ripped out from underneath her as the divorce poses questions about her financial future while she cares for her children. While her shocking predicament makes the others question what is really going on, Noella finds solace in her friendship with a sympathetic Shannon. With news of a recent death in her family, Noella finds her emotions, patience, and friendships tested, but that doesn't keep her from doubling down and speaking her mind even when it results in a fiery backlash.

