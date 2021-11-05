The MixtapE! Presents Blake Shelton, Travis Scott and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Country music fans, you have some songs that need to be added to your playlist ASAP!
On Friday, Nov. 5, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson and LOCASH were just some of the artists who delighted fans with brand-new music. And with the 2021 CMA Awards just days away, perhaps it shouldn't be the biggest surprise that country music's biggest artists have some fresh tunes to share.
For Blake, his new song "We Can Reach the Stars" is described as a "good ol' country love song" inspired by his relationship with Gwen Stefani.
We'd tell you more, but why not just keep scrolling to see our playlist for the weekend of Nov. 5–7.
Blake Shelton—"We Can Reach the Stars"
The Voice coach is back with a heartfelt song dedicated to his wife. "I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I'm really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote on Instagram. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."
Tiësto and Ava Max—"The Motto"
International icon Tiësto joined forces with pop powerhouse Ava Max on "The Motto," a fast-paced banger that will get everyone back on their feet as the world opens up and the party safely begins again. As Tiësto explained, "‘The Motto' is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!"
Thomas Rhett—"Slow Down Summer"
Just in time for Daylight Savings Time, Thomas Rhett gave fans the first taste of his sixth studio album, titled Where We Started. "I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school," the country singer explained. "I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they're starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they've got a 99 percent chance this relationship is not going to work. I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn't have to end."
Travis Scott—"Escape Plan"
Ahead of the third-annual Astroworld Festival, which sold out in less than an hour, Travis Scott released two new tracks titled "Escape Plan" and "Mafia." As a bonus, the Texas-born hip-hop artist showcased the artwork for each single on the front and back of today's edition of The Houston Chronicle.
LOCASH—"Beach Boys"
Following the success of their hit song "One Big Country Song," LOCASH is back with a brand-new EP titled Woods & Water. One track already making waves is "Beach Boys," which samples the legendary rock band's "I Get Around." "Relatable and easy to sing along to, this project hits every feel-good tempo," LOCASH teased. "It's us. These are the anthems the world needs right now."
Foreign Teck, Darell and Bryant Myers ft. Brray—"Gastar"
Internationally renowned producer Foreign Teck premiered "Gastar," his second single as the chief of beats. "This track is more for the moment," he shared. "One that is going to be a club banger and bring people together for diversion."
Russell Dickerson ft. Jake Scott—"She Likes It"
Described as a swaggering song with a hint of seduction, Russell Dickerson and Jake Scott's collaboration is sure to be a country radio hit. "'She Likes It' is about falling more and more in love with someone the longer you're with them," Jake shared. "It's about keeping the fire burning—not because you have to, but because you want to. It's about keeping things spicy."
Darren Criss ft. Lainey Wilson—"Drunk on Christmas"
We can't end the MixtapE! without some holiday cheer. Merging country and cocktail jazz to irresistible effect, "Drunk on Christmas" offers a dazzling glimpse into Darren Criss' sensibilities as a songwriter. And yes, it may inspire you to start celebrating the holidays ASAP.
Happy listening!