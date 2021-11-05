Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Things between Adele and Rich Paul are continuing to heat up—and the latest sighting of the two just serves as further proof. See the pic of the couple during their latest date night.

By Kisha Forde Nov 05, 2021 6:42 PMTags
CouplesAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific.
 
Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
 
On Nov. 3, the two were spotted enjoying a quick date night in London. The singer wore a black blazer paired with dark-colored wide-legged trousers, while her other half wore a rust-colored jacket paired and black pants. The Grammy winner is in town to prepare for her show at the London Palladium next week.
 
The upcoming concert will be the singer's first U.K. show in four years and will be available to fans as an ITV special, An Audience With Adele, on Nov. 21.

The latest sighting of the musician and sports agent together just further proves that things between the two are going quite smoothly. As a source close to the "Hello" singer exclusively told E! News back in September, "Adele is very much in love with Rich," adding, "Their relationship has become more serious in the last few months."

photos
Adele Through the Years

So much so, that they've already checked off another very important milestone, the source noted. "They have both met each other's kids but have been keeping it low-key around them," the insider explained. "They both stay at each other's places in L.A. and are pretty much inseparable."

SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

2

Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles For Vogue Dress Remarks

3

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Adele is mom to 8-year-son, Angelo, whose father is her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. According to the New Yorker, Rich is a dad of three kids.

As for the singer, who recently opened up about her "painful" divorce process, this period of her personal life involves her turning tables. "She feels really comfortable around Rich and is in a good headspace right now," the source said. "She is all about having fun and being in good company, and Rich definitely provides that." 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

2

Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles For Vogue Dress Remarks

3

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

4

8 Bombshells from Kanye "Ye" West's Rare Podcast Appearance

5

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Relive Her Cutest Grandma Moments