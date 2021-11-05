Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific.
Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
On Nov. 3, the two were spotted enjoying a quick date night in London. The singer wore a black blazer paired with dark-colored wide-legged trousers, while her other half wore a rust-colored jacket paired and black pants. The Grammy winner is in town to prepare for her show at the London Palladium next week.
The upcoming concert will be the singer's first U.K. show in four years and will be available to fans as an ITV special, An Audience With Adele, on Nov. 21.
The latest sighting of the musician and sports agent together just further proves that things between the two are going quite smoothly. As a source close to the "Hello" singer exclusively told E! News back in September, "Adele is very much in love with Rich," adding, "Their relationship has become more serious in the last few months."
So much so, that they've already checked off another very important milestone, the source noted. "They have both met each other's kids but have been keeping it low-key around them," the insider explained. "They both stay at each other's places in L.A. and are pretty much inseparable."
Adele is mom to 8-year-son, Angelo, whose father is her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. According to the New Yorker, Rich is a dad of three kids.
As for the singer, who recently opened up about her "painful" divorce process, this period of her personal life involves her turning tables. "She feels really comfortable around Rich and is in a good headspace right now," the source said. "She is all about having fun and being in good company, and Rich definitely provides that."