Maddie & Tae's Holiday Gift Picks Hit All the Right Notes for Beauty Lovers

Country music duo Maddie & Tae shared the haircare, skincare and books they'd love to gift and receive this holiday season.

By Mike Vulpo, Nami Hoffman Nov 10, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Maddie & Tae Nolan Feldpausch

We interviewed Maddie & Tae because we think you'll like their picks. Maddie & Tae are paid spokespersons for Hot Tools. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to holiday presents, Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye have some beautiful ideas. 

The country music duo known to fans as Maddie & Tae are getting excited for the festive season. And in between preparing for their headlining All Songs No Static tour, the "Madness" singers are sharing their tips for gift giving.

"My best advice when gifting this holiday season is just to remember that intentional is always best," Tae shared. "It doesn't have to be the most expensive or unique gift but if it comes from the heart, they will love it without a doubt!"

Maddie added, "Thoughtful gifts or experiences are the way to go! A customized gift, a travel voucher, a gift certificate to a great restaurant in town are always appreciated!"

And while partnering with Hot Tools, the duo couldn't help but share some beauty products they can't live without. Start shopping below! 

Hot Tools Signature Series One-Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer

"This is my one-stop shop hair tool!" Maddie said. "If you want an easy, effortless salon quality blowout from home, this is for you! I'm obsessed and use it every day." 

$70
$49
Bed Bath & Beyond

The Magic Is In You Wellness Journal

"This wellness journal is perfect for anyone in your life," Tae said. "I write in it every day!"

$33
Papier

The Carry-On Roller

"Of all my years of touring, this suitcase is a game changer," Maddie explained. "For the traveler in your life, they will love this luggage!"

$198
BÉIS

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Flat Iron

"I love how straight and sleek this flat iron makes my hair look," Tae shared. "It has two plates so it straightens my hair two-times fast and it saves me so much time when I'm in a pinch."

$130
Ulta

God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum

"This perfume smells dreamy!" Maddie gushed. "Not too strong but it wears throughout the whole day."

$55
Ulta

CASETiFY Phone Case

"CASETiFY has the most protective cases," Tae explained. "And it doesn't hurt that they are adorable!" 

$50
CASETiFY

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub

"This line smells incredible and the products are such high quality," Maddie raved. "This is great for the self-care queens in your life!"

$38
Ulta

N°14 Conditioning Body Cream

"I haven't used another body lotion since I found this holy grail!" Tae gushed. "I'm getting it for every woman in my life this year."

$36
+ Lux Unfiltered

Half Baked Harvest Cookbook: Recipes from My Barn in the Mountains

"My friend Joy got me this cookbook for my birthday, and I can't put it down!" Maddie explained. "The recipes make healthy eating so much more enjoyable and flavorful."

$29.99
$17.59
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

"The softest blanket ever!" Tae exclaimed. "And it comes in lots of cute colors."

$147
Nordstrom

