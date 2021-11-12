Red (Taylor's Version) Decoded: Every Taylor Swift Easter Egg You Might've Missed

Watch : Taylor Swift Changes Album Release Date & Internet Freaks!

Swifties, grab your scarves: Red (Taylor's Version) is here!

That's right, Taylor Swift has officially dropped the updated version of her beloved 2012 record. The album, which Swift re-recorded amid her ongoing music battle, now features 30 tracks—including previously unreleased vault songs and the highly anticipated 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

The 31-year-old Grammy winner first announced Red (Taylor's Version) in June. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end," she shared in a letter to fans at the time. "Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators."

"And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album," she added, "hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in a passionate solidarity, or if it was simple time, but something was healed along the way."