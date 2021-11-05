Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Inside Mindy Kaling's Diwali Party With Priyanka Chopra, Meena Harris and More

While celebrating Diwali, Mindy Kaling brought her closest girlfriends together “to share stories and celebrate each other.” See some of the highlights and fashion moments below.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 05, 2021 5:30 PMTags
Party PicsMindy KalingCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Mindy Kaling is bringing her closest friends together for a special celebration.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, The Mindy Project star hosted a pre-Diwali party with Meena Harris and Live Tinted founder Deepica Mutyala to honor one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus.

"Meena's and Deepica's companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture," Mindy wrote on Instagram. "We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments)."

The actress continued, "This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE! Next year will be even bigger."

Guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh raised a glass to friendship and tradition as they enjoyed dinner and celebrated each other's accomplishments. "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies," Priyanka shared on Instagram. "Thank you @MindyKaling, @deepica + @Meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration."

For even more highlights on the special event, keep scrolling.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Phenomenal x Live Tinted
Time to Celebrate

On Nov. 3, 2021, Mindy Kaling hosted a pre-Diwali dinner for her closest friends. "Who am I, even?" the actress wrote when showcasing her outfit. "I could not be more in love with my Diwali look, starting with my lehenga designed by @falgunishanepeacock." 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Phenomenal x Live Tinted
Forever Friends

"I feel lucky to consider these extraordinary women my friends and inspiration," Meena Harris wrote on social media. "Thank you for bringing so much love, light, and brilliance to our community. Happy Diwali!!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Phenomenal x Live Tinted
Love & Light

"Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone," Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram while wearing Arpita Mehta. "Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love." 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Phenomenal x Live Tinted
Celebrate Good Times

"With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home," Priyanka reflected on social media. "Happy Diwali." 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Phenomenal x Live Tinted
Picture-Perfect Look

"Had a lovely time celebrating @livetinted and @phenomenal, more importantly @deepica and @meena yesterday, alongside @mindykaling," Lilly Singh shared on Instagram. "Brown women doing dope things…. We love to see it!!" 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Phenomenal x Live Tinted
Night to Remember

"Still smiling/crying from this unforgettable evening," Meena wrote on Instagram. "Not only that, talented South Asian fashion designer (and my childhood best friend!) @ninasarinarias made this custom paisley print dress, a design my grandma loved and introduced me to, which she fondly called 'mango print.'

Mindy isn't the only star to host a special party for Diwali. Priyanka appeared to throw a separate celebration on Nov. 4 with guests including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Jay Shetty.

"Sending you all love and light," Nick Jonas shared on Instagram with highlights from the evening. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family." 

Fashion model Pritika Swarup also hosted an intimate soiree to celebrate Diwali. "I felt it was time Diwali was celebrated in a larger community as it is one of our major holidays in India," the PRAKTI founder shared. "It is so important in our culture as it celebrates a new year and triumph of good over evil. It signifies peace, prosperity and positivity. It's all about embracing and sharing one's heritage in a way that is meaningful to you."  

