George Clooney Calls on Media to Stop Publishing Photos of His Kids in Open Letter

Watch : George Clooney Opens Up About Becoming a Dad

George Clooney is seeking to protect his children's privacy by asking the media not to publish photos of his 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

The 60-year-old actor, who shares his kids with wife Amal Clooney, made his public plea in an open letter addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications."

In a copy of the letter obtained by E! News on Nov. 5, Clooney claimed that he recently saw photos of Billie Lourd's 1-year-old son Kingston on the Daily Mail's website that have since been removed and requested that the outlet "refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication."

"I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job," Clooney wrote. "Our children have made no such commitment."

The Oscar winner then shared that the nature of Amal's work as a human rights lawyer "has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups" and that the couple "take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe." But, Clooney continued, "we cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover."