Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Heat Up the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

We'll never get over Miranda Lambert's latest red carpet look.

On Nov. 10, the superstar singer arrived to the 2021 CMA Awards in a sleek black Versace dress alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Celebrity hairstylist Johnny Lavoy used Hidden Crown Hair seamless clip-in extensions before Lambert walked down the red carpet. "Miranda wore Versace on the CMA red carpet so I wanted to create a sexy look," he told E! News. "Taking inspiration from '90s supermodels."

It's an extra special night for the birthday girl, considering Lambert is up for three awards, including Entertainer of the Year. The "Bluebird" artist is nominated for the award alongside Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

In 2020, Lambert set the record for the female artist with the most nominations in CMA Awards history. She currently boasts an impressive 58 noms.

This year, in addition to Entertainer of the Year, Lambert is up for Female Vocalist of the Year. She and fellow singer Elle King also received a nod in the Musical Event of the Year category for "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)."