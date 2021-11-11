CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Heat Up the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin turned heads on the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet. See the couple's stylish arrival.

We'll never get over Miranda Lambert's latest red carpet look.

On Nov. 10, the superstar singer arrived to the 2021 CMA Awards in a sleek black Versace dress alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Celebrity hairstylist Johnny Lavoy used Hidden Crown Hair seamless clip-in extensions before Lambert walked down the red carpet. "Miranda wore Versace on the CMA red carpet so I wanted to create a sexy look," he told E! News. "Taking inspiration from '90s supermodels." 

It's an extra special night for the birthday girl, considering Lambert is up for three awards, including Entertainer of the Year. The "Bluebird" artist is nominated for the award alongside Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

In 2020, Lambert set the record for the female artist with the most nominations in CMA Awards history. She currently boasts an impressive 58 noms.

This year, in addition to Entertainer of the Year, Lambert is up for Female Vocalist of the Year. She and fellow singer Elle King also received a nod in the Musical Event of the Year category for "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

And if that weren't enough reason to celebrate, Lambert will also be performing during the ceremony—and we guarantee McLoughlin will be cheering her on from the front row.

The duo's award show outing comes ahead of their seconding wedding anniversary.

Lambert surprised fans when she announced her marriage to McLoughlin, who nobody knew she was dating, in February 2019. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she told fans at the time. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone."

That love was on full display once again this week when McLoughlin wished his wife a happy birthday. 

"This world became such a better place with you in it," he wrote on Instagram. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out. I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily." 

You can check out the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

