2021 People's Choice Awards
Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 05, 2021 4:51 PMTags
Scott DisickReign Disick
Watch: Scott Disick Hangs With Son Reign Amid Kourtney's Engagement

All hail Reign Disick

The six-year-old tot clearly knows how to work his angles in this sweet bedtime pic shared by dad Scott Disick on Thursday, Nov. 4. "Goodnight son," Scott captioned an Instagram Story of Reign modeling matching green pajamas. The stylish Reign shows off slicked back hair and a giant grin as he lays back on a fuzzy sofa. 

Scott has been spending quality time with his "boyz" Reign and Mason Disick following ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. Already Scott has gone "Hanukkah shopping" with his two sons last month, grabbed dinner with "best friend" Mason and snapped adorable pics of Reign cozying up before bed. 

"Almost 2 sleep in his little cocoon," Scott wrote alongside a Nov. 3 Instagram Story of Reign bundled up in a blanket. 

Scott previously jetted off to Miami following Halloween weekend, posting boat pics and BTS snapshots of nights out with Mason. While Scott will "always be part of the Kardashian family," per an E! News source, the Talentless founder has apparently been "feeling low" after Kourtney's engagement news. 

photos
Reign Disick's Best Moments of 2020

As Scott focuses on his family, see Reign's smiley new photo and more of his most adorable pics below! 

Instagram
Bedtime Smiles

Reign flashed his signature grin while Scott captioned, "Goodnight son" on Nov. 4. 

Instagram
Cozy as Ever

Dad Scott snuck a photo of Reign falling asleep in his "little cocoon" on Nov. 3.

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

In another Instagram Story, Reign was finally fast asleep.

Instagram
Rockin' It

Reign dressed up as the clown from It for Halloween, as Kourtney shared on Nov. 2. 

Instagram
You'll Float Too

"Of course this was Reign's costume," aunt Khloe commented on Reign's terrifyingly adorable Halloween costume. 

Instagram
Posing as Pennywise

Happy Halloween from Reign! The 6-year-old opted for an extra spooky costume this year.

Instagram
Muscle Man

Pennywise wasn't his only costume, though! Kourtney shared a carousel of pics on Oct. 30, many of which featured Reign in different Halloween looks.

Instagram
Laying Down the Law

Look out, lawbreakers! Reign's on the job.

Instagram
Spooktacular Decor

If there's one thing the Kardashians love, it's decking out their houses for the holidays—Halloween included. Here, Reign's embracing Kourtney's affinity for witch hats!

Instagram
All Smiles

In the same Instagram post showing off Reign's many Halloween costumes, Kourtney shared this adorable snapshot of him on a horse. 

Instagram
Sleep Tight

Scott shared an adorable pic of a passed out Reign in October 2021 writing, "Night."

Instagram
Mischievous Man

Reign danced to a sick beat before boarding dad Scott's "Lord" boat on Sept. 12. "Get it rayman," the Talentless founder captioned a cute Instagram video.

Instagram
"Ray" of Sunshine

Scott shared an adorable series of pics showing Reign onboard his boat on Sept. 12. "Ray on deck," Scott wrote alongside a pic of Reign helping guide the boat. 

Instagram
Class is in Session

Nautical class, that is! "Teaching em how to do this," Scott captioned a pic with son Reign on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Instagram
Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Instagram
Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

